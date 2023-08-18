USC defensive backs need injured 2022 players to shine in 2023

One of the key storylines of the 2023 offseason at USC football has been the progress of players who were injured last season and couldn’t play extensively. Domani Jackson and Zion Branch were unable to become regular contributors for the Trojans due to injuries. Now that USC has them back healthy, the Trojans currently have more depth, but that depth needs to show up during the season. USC needs its defense to stay healthy so that the Men of Troy can walk into their bigger games (Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, Washington) with a full complement of players.

When assessing the USC defensive back room for 2023, analysts are noting the need for the injured 2022 players to become more of a factor in 2023. In addition to Ceyair Wright and Christian Roland-Wallace (CRW), those two injured notables — Jackson and Branch — become critical pieces to the puzzle.

Per Jack Follman of SuperWest Sports:

“USC has started to get stacked with young talent,” Follman wrote. “Bullock is the star and Arizona transfer CRW is a nice transfer pickup, but it’s all about the potential of Wright, Jackson, and Branch.”

