USC defensive back Latrell McCutchin enters transfer portal

The transfer portal keeps spinning, reminding us that permanence in modern college sports is a very fleeting and elusive thing.

A football player who joined Lincoln Riley in the westward move from Oklahoma to USC has now chosen to leave Riley and the Trojans.

Defensive back Latrell McCutchin was an Oklahoma Sooner who played on Riley’s 2021 OU team. When Riley made the move to Los Angeles, McCutchin came along. He played last year for USC and tried to build his career under Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The overall performance of the 2022 USC defense might not have been a defining verdict on McCutchin’s level of quality, but even if he didn’t have a ton of help in the USC secondary, it’s not as though McCutchin stood out in a way which makes this departure feel like a massive loss.

Roster changes such as the addition of former Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace surely made it harder for McCutchin to think he would get substantial reps in 2023. His decision doesn’t come across as a shock. We wish him well in his future.

