USC defense wobbled vs Notre Dame, but allowing only 27 points was enough

The USC Trojans made Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne look good on Saturday night, much as they enabled Cal quarterback Jack Plummer to look good.

Credit to Pyne for playing what was generally a very good game against USC. The much-maligned quarterback didn’t throw an incomplete pass until the fourth quarter. He looked comfortable in the pocket. He put together a solid performance, and he deserves credit for that.

Yet, we can also say — because we saw it happen on Saturday night — that USC’s defensive line couldn’t get home for sacks and huge negative plays which could have made its night a lot easier. The pass rush did not have the high-impact game it hoped for. USC didn’t get its second sack until garbage time, with the game out of hand in the final three minutes. The pass rush’s flaws left the secondary vulnerable against a Notre Dame passing attack which is not that impressive.

This defense continues to be vulnerable and flawed … but hey, we all knew this going in. The defense just has to be better than terrible over the course of 60 minutes. Moderate competence is usually going to be enough with Caleb Williams on the field … and so it was.

Let’s take you through the night for the USC defense after another Trojan victory:

STOP THE RUN

Big TFL from Shane Lee (@leeboy1212). #USC forces a three-and-out on Notre Dame's first drive pic.twitter.com/mcnstrho90 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

FIRED UP

Shane Lee heard all that "ND is going to run all over USC" talk didn't he? — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

SEEMS GOOD

Story continues

Notre Dame’s offense only ran 9 plays in the first quarter.#USCvsNotreDame — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) November 27, 2022

SEEMS BAD

Throwing the football on our LB’s is a pretty sure bet if you’re an opposing offense. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

GENTRY GETTING INVOLVED

Eric Gentry is in and makes a tackle on a run to force third down and short. But USC can't stop the conversion next carry. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022

TRY NOT TO THROW THE RUNNER FORWARD

USC’s Stanley Tau’ufo’ou threw ND QB Drew Pyne over the first-down marker on that play, but the spot is under review. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 27, 2022

HUGE

Big win at the line of scrimmage and big stop for the #USC defense on that fourth-and-1 attempt. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

TOUGHER

That stop had to feel good for USC after Notre Dame has pushed the Trojans around at the line of scrimmage for several years — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022

VIDEO

Another big stop for #USC's defense. Fighting Irish turn the ball over on downs pic.twitter.com/yTAj26lEmW — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

NOTEWORTHY

#USC DL Tyrone Taleni down on the sideline in front of the #NotreDame bench. He gets up and heads back to the USC side after forcing a fourth down with his tackle. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022

EARLY 2ND QUARTER:

YPC: ND 2.1

USC 2.9 USC has a path to victory if they can't run it well. Notre Dame does not. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022

FIRST 20 MINUTES: SOLID

Our defense is playing its ass off. The DL is defeating Notre Dame’s OL on these short-yardage plays with quickness and burst. Keep at it. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

QUESTIONABLE DECISION TO BLITZ

The Notre Dame o-line picks up the USC blitz, and Pyne has enough time to find receiver Deion Colzie for a 30-yard gain into Trojan territory. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 27, 2022

BIG TURN OF EVENTS

Michael Mayer is very good at football. The Notre Dame TE brings down a 22-yard TD over Max Williams, and the Irish are on the board. USC leads Notre Dame, 10-7. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 27, 2022

HALFTIME

#USC defense held Notre Dame to 143 yards and 7 points in the first half. Irish running backs averaging 3.5 yards per carry. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 27, 2022

GOTTA FINISH PLAYS

There were 4 or 5 USC defenders around Michael Mayer on that catch. Yikes. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 27, 2022

NOTRE DAME COULD NOT AFFORD THIS

Thank you Pyne. That's the kind of killer mistake that USC's defense loves to take advantage of. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

DREW PYNE

He’s not Caleb — ✌️USC24x7.COM✌️ (@Trojan24x7Usc) November 27, 2022

WHAT A STAT

USC now has a +107 points off turnover margin. We're in Week 13, guys… — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 27, 2022

MAKING DREW PYNE LOOK GOOD

Who's the Heisman candidate here tonight? Pyne is 13-13 for 183 yards and two TDs. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022

NOT LOCATING THE BALL

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has completed all 13 of his passes and had a pretty one here to Deion Colzie for the touchdown. #USC lead down to 24-14 with 5:54 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/qioYUcjx0F — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

HARSH BUT TRUE

Anyone know if there are any corners and safeties planning on entering the transfer portal? #USC. — plh55 (@plh55) November 27, 2022

NOT GONNA CUT IT

#USC has missed at least three sacks on Drew Pyne tonight and he's made them pay for it. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

VERY FAMILIAR

#USC blitzed the house, didn't get there, two defenders ran into each other for a sure pick that got knocked away and there was hold on the defense anyway. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 27, 2022

THIS IS NOVEMBER

Death. Taxes. USC's defense playing horribly when up by 10-21 points. Very consistent all season long, going back to the Stanford game in Week 2. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 27, 2022

ECHOES OF THE CAL GAME FOR SURE

#USC defense stuffing the ND run most of the night, but as usual, the #Trojans aren't defending the offense's adjustment well. Making Drew Pyne look like Jack Plummer, who USC made look like Jake Plummer. Haha…. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) November 27, 2022

AGREE

Pretty much the gameplan and I can't argue with it at this point. The issue right now for me is not getting to the QB. Either a step too slow or missing the sack. https://t.co/tBUyiraGp4 — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

YOU WERE SAYING?

I think USC might need to conjure up the turnover fairy one more time tonight. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 27, 2022

ANSWERED

SO TRUE

This defense. 90% yardage frustration. 10% turnover ecstacy. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire