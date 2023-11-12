USC defense remains inadequate without Alex Grinch in loss to Oregon

This wasn’t worse than Alex Grinch, but it still wasn’t nearly good enough. USC gave up only 36 points to Oregon late Saturday night, which is certainly better than the 52 points it allowed to Washington. The USC defensive line wasn’t gashed in the running game. The Trojans were actually okay in that department against Bucky Irving and the rest of the Ducks’ rushing attack in Autzen Stadium. However, the overall defensive result still wasn’t very good.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for over 400 yards. Oregon did move the ball up and down the field against the Trojans. The Ducks would have scored more than 36 points if they had made a field goal, and if they had not committed stacks of penalties. Oregon committed over 110 yards worth of penalties, some of them cutting short promising drives deep in USC territory.

The USC secondary gave up huge plays in this game and allowed a lot of third-down conversions.

This wasn’t worse than Grinch, but it wasn’t dramatically better. It certainly wasn’t good enough to win.

USC fans and outside observers were not impressed. It was another night to forget for the Trojans in a failed season, as you can see for yourself in the social media reactions below:

USC’s defense was markedly better in the second half. But it was still a mess. The scheme is a large part of the problem. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) November 12, 2023

“Dad, tell me about the time USC’s defense actually got a stop.”pic.twitter.com/ZiLcyfcoUt — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) November 12, 2023

USC Defense before and after Grinch pic.twitter.com/JZwrTxQnSw — Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) November 12, 2023

USC's defense versus Iowa's offense might be the only thing I need to see this bowl season. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 12, 2023

USC defense is impossibly bad. pic.twitter.com/k5k7r3MzoV — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 12, 2023

Firing Alex Grinch did not fix the USC defense. If anything it's getting funnier. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 12, 2023

USC’s defense allowed 330 yards in the first half. That’s 11.8 yards per play for Oregon. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 12, 2023

Alex Grinch watching USC’s defense get cheese grated by the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/K37EB8lTiE — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) November 12, 2023

USC defense every single week: pic.twitter.com/ADCNkiOGKt — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 12, 2023

USC needs a foundational and total rebuild on defense. No player should have a starting job. Find the ones that meet the physical requirements for the job. That know how to tackle. That size up with the receivers. That don’t talk smack down 15 for doing their job. — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) November 12, 2023

Oregon TD in two plays. #USC's defense looks like everyone expected. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2023

(defense takes the field again) pic.twitter.com/M6Uzrhlq6x — Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) November 12, 2023

USC's defense looks worse post Alex Grinch so far. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) November 12, 2023

5 plays 2 TDs to start the game. This USC defense is unserious pic.twitter.com/spEXW6NoV5 — Ron Stewart (@RonStewart_) November 12, 2023

Update: USC defense is still in shambles pic.twitter.com/P2cm1dRsLJ — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) November 12, 2023

The USC defense creates the same sensation that 2010s Steph created in an NBA game. There is nowhere on the playing surface where points cannot come from — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 12, 2023

USC defensive players trying to figure out how to play Defense #Oregon #USC pic.twitter.com/Vg4QB4C4lX — Zion Daxion (@ZDaxion) November 12, 2023

A live look at what the Ducks think of the Trojans defense in the 4Q.#USC #Trojans #FightOn✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/342f2RELOn — Whamshki (@whamshki) November 12, 2023

Alex grinch at home watching the usc defense get cooked pic.twitter.com/yygkJWDnlV — John (@iam_johnw) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire