USC’s defense must prevent Colorado’s JT Shrout from posting big numbers

The Colorado Buffaloes are shorthanded as they prepare to face USC on Friday night.

Jordyn Tyson, a dynamic freshman receiver from Allen, Texas, who caught 22 passes for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns, suffered a season-ending leg injury in Saturday’s 49-10 loss to No. 6 Oregon.

Colorado junior quarterback J.T. Shrout lost his most dangerous weapon last Saturday, but the junior quarterback continues to gain experience. He is confident that the Buffaloes’ passing game can find success even without Jordyn Tyson.

Shrout, a former Tennessee Vol quarterback and Southern California native (Santa Clarita, Calif.), has completed 44.5% of his passes (73-of-164) for 976 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has set a new career high for passing yards each of the last three games.

Former Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, who was fired on Oct. 2, then turned the offense over to true freshman Owen McCown, and Shrout was relegated to the bench.

When McCown was injured during the Oct. 15 game against California, Shrout came off the bench and led the Buffs to a 20-13 overtime win. (Brendon Lewis left the team and put his name in the transfer portal after that win.)

“That’s what everybody wants,” Shrout said about starting. “You want the keys to the car and you want to be the guy that goes and helps everyone get wins.”

With USC’s defense struggling the past few weeks, we’ll see how Shrout and the Colorado offense play against the Trojans, who need to win with flair for the College Football Playoff committee.

