USC defense kept Nevada ground game and former Pac-12 players in check

On Saturday, No. 6 USC got its second straight blowout win this season. The Trojans coasted past Nevada in a 66-14 victory. The offensive players got the headlines, but the defense quietly did its job.

Yes, the USC offense hummed along. Zachariah Branch, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice caught TD passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The Trojans (2-0) followed up their blowout of San Jose State with another rout of a Mountain West opponent at the Coliseum.

USC’s 668 yards were its most under Lincoln Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.

Nevada is in Year 2 of the Ken Wilson era and in the midst of a very long rebuild. The Wolfpack have a lot of work to do before they face Idaho on September 9, but they had a few bright spots on Saturday evening. Brendon Lewis passed for 182 yards for the Wolf Pack (0-1), who scored on their opening drive before giving up 45 consecutive points.

On the ground, however, Nevada didn’t have as much success. USC’s rush defense has been solid this season, and we saw it on Saturday. Sean Dollars, a four-star transfer from Oregon, ran 9 times for 33 yards and a touchdown. He caught three passes for 35 yards. USC generally kept the former Pac-12 football player under wraps.

Another former Pac-12 player on Nevada is Ashton Hayes, a three-star transfer from Cal. He struggled with 9 carries and only 15 yards against USC. Bear Alexander and the Trojan defense line tightened up, allowing only 49 yards on the ground.

In the end, Nevada was completely and predictably outclassed by USC. Now the Wolf Pack’s losing streak sits at 11 straight.

USC will host Stanford this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Fox.

if it don't make Dollars, it don't make sense🏈 first @SeanDollars TD as a member of the Pack#BattleBorn | #AllIn pic.twitter.com/QbaH4bM8MD — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) September 3, 2023

