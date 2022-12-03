USC defense exposed in loss to Utah, extending the Alex Grinch debate into a long 2023 offseason

The USC defense did get one turnover against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and it did get a stop on the first possession of the second half, but those moments of success were relatively few and far between. Over the course of 60 minutes, this Trojan defense was ultimately exposed.

Utah was tougher. Utah was more physical. Utah was better. We don’t have to pretend otherwise. Sure, USC was crushed by injuries, but we have to remember that Utah didn’t have Brant Kuithe, or Tavion Thomas, or Van Fillinger, or Jonah Elliss. Those are all really important players for the Utes.

Utah, not USC, had the quality depth on the field in Las Vegas.

USC’s defense did not hold up.

Dalton Kincaid got his. The Utah running game overpowered USC up front. Tuli Tuipulotu wasn’t able to make enough of an impact.

Oh, and then there were all the missed tackles.

It’s hard to say Alex Grinch coached well with all of these mistakes, but it’s just as hard if not harder to ignore that USC didn’t have the personnel. The Trojans lacked the dudes needed to win.

We really are going to have the Alex Grinch conversation throughout the next nine months leading up to the start of the 2023 season, right?

(We will, assuming Riley doesn’t move for another defensive coordinator.)

Here’s how the night went for USC’s defense, in live action and live responses:

I really don't care how many yards #USC's defense gives up today. The job of the defense is to scrape their way to force some turnovers and field goals. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022

#USC gets the stop and 3rd-and-goal and Utah will kick the field goal — huge for this defense. After an 12-play, 68 yard drive from the Utes, they only have a field goal to show. — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) December 3, 2022

Bryson Shaw was fired up after his pass breakup on third down #USC pic.twitter.com/18YMYiLVHO — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

Bryson Shaw continues to be a good pickup for USC's defense. Remember, he wasn't healthy last time against Utah. Maybe it goes differently if he was. No way to tell, but it's good to see him make a play there — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 3, 2022

Bryson Shaw is EVERYWHERE tonight — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) December 3, 2022

Speak of the damn devil, Shaw recovers a fumble punched out by Max Williams. USC back in business at the Utah 39. — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) December 3, 2022

USC's turnover margin is now +23 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 3, 2022

Shane Lee and Eric Gentry both missed one-on-one tackle chances there. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022

Utah keeps its offense on the field for fourth-and-2. Rising takes it himself for four yards to the USC 18 and picks up the first down. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) December 3, 2022

Utah converts on third down for the first time tonight. It's an eight-yard touchdown run and the Utes shrink USC's lead. 17-10 USC — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) December 3, 2022

USC just avoided a TD there; Covington had no safety help. That play was wide open. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

Utah did a great job of finding the holes in USC's defense the last time they played – not beating them over the top as much as dinking and dunking. Doing the same thing tonight — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) December 3, 2022

Tale as old as…October 15.

Kincaid makes a catch short of the sticks and kills #USC by eluding the first tackler. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022

Our tackling in the back seven is giving me agita. Shaw and Bullock are doing well but everyone else is overrunning plays or slow to get to the ball carrier or just flat missing the tackle. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

Kincaid was wide open for a touchdown pass, and he drops the strike that Rising threw to him. They'll have another shot left, though, with 7 seconds to go in the half — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 3, 2022

And just like that, there is no lead for #USC. Teams will go into halftime tied 17-17 and Utah gets the ball to start the second half. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 3, 2022

#USC picking a bad night to tackle poorly. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 3, 2022

#USC linebacker Ralen Goforth just DRILLED Utah QB Cam Rising as he was rushing for the first down. But, the Trojans are called for a holding penalty, making it an automatic first down for the Utes. — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) December 3, 2022

What a hit. And Rising popped right back up. pic.twitter.com/nufO7WIHse — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 3, 2022

#USC tackling… yikes. They've got guys in position and are not making these plays. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) December 3, 2022

Utah scores quickly and leads by 10 again at 34-24 with 10:08 left to play Poor tackling and coverage on Dalton Kincaid continue to plague the Trojans @On3USC — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 3, 2022

We already have more missed tackles (22) than the last time we played Utah (19), which was one of the more abysmal tackling games you'll ever see. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

