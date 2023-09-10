USC defense doesn’t allow a touchdown in first 56 minutes of Stanford blowout

First things first: Yes, Stanford is a bad, bad football team in 2023. The Cardinal’s win over Hawaii one week ago doesn’t look nearly as impressive now as it did then. Maybe Stanford’s easy 37-24 victory on the island allowed for the possibility that the Cardinal could pose a little bit of a test to the Trojans on Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Nope. Not so. Not even close. Stanford is atrocious. No one should get too excited about beating a terrible team.

However: If you’re an elite team and you’re playing a terrible team, this is how it should look, right? This is how a top-tier team with grand ambitions should play against a bottom feeder. This is how a national championship contender should treat a cellar-dwelling opponent.

Play like you’re supposed to play. Act like you’re supposed to act. Perform the way you are coached and trained to do when you take the field for a live game.

This is what it is all supposed to look like. USC’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown in the first 56 minutes. Not until 3:35 remained on the clock did USC allow its only touchdown of the night.

Let’s go inside the reactions and game details for the USC defense, plus a few other elements of the atmosphere inside the Coliseum on a fun night for the Trojans:

MAX IMPACT

Younger brother Marcelles Williams had a pick last night in a win over St. Frances. Big brother Max Williams with a huge pick against Stanford — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) September 10, 2023

BEAR UP

Mama!!!! There goes that BEAR!! Bear Alexander once again with the pressure and Ashton Daniels floats a ball to Max Williams, who takes it down inside the 5-yard line. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 10, 2023

DAVIS CAN SAVE THIS

First big cover of #Stanford TE Ben Yurosek goes to Raesjon Davis, who gives up the catch short of the sticks and makes the tackle to make sure it stays that way. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 10, 2023

NOTABLE

Eric Gentry in at LB for the first time tonight. Good to see him back on the field. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 10, 2023

BYRD MAN

Solomon Byrd with the pressure from the backside and Calen Bullock nearly makes the diving interception on a pass intended for Ben Yurosek. (Think #USC is paying attention to Yurosek?) — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 10, 2023

THIS WILL DO

19 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, 0 points, 2 first downs, and 1 INT for Stanford btw https://t.co/iFcQipo3gX — Sidelines – USC 🏴‍☠️ (@SSN_USC) September 10, 2023

THIS IS TRUE

Stanford looked competent on offense last week. But more importantly, we’ve seen many a bad offense not be overwhelmed by a USC defense like this. https://t.co/JQgzSYAIFs — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) September 10, 2023

GUYS LOOK GOOD

Sitting here watching #USC do this to Stanford like… It's not that I thought the Cardinal were any good but this…this is a stunningly thorough beatdown. pic.twitter.com/CH4F0LaTOa — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 10, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

At this moment two years ago (halftime), Stanford led USC 21-10 Now, USC 49-3 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 10, 2023

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

#USC with a halftime drone show here at the Coliseum tonight. pic.twitter.com/eXNK3X4Q3B — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 10, 2023

AIR TRAVELER

Real Traveler has to take a break. We have to settle for Drone Traveler. pic.twitter.com/fyR72LoSKF — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) September 10, 2023

MORE NUMBERS

The 46-point halftime lead by @uscfb ties the 3rd-largest ever in a @pac12 conference game: Oregon 56-0 vs. Colorado in 2012, USC 49-0 vs. Montana in 1931, USC 46-0 vs. Idaho in 1929. #Pac12AfterDark @EliasSports — Matt Martingale (@MattMartingale) September 10, 2023

THE REVERSE HARBAUGH

What's Your Deal Part 2 pic.twitter.com/R5jJDaqCrP — Tim Prangley (@Tim_Prangley) September 10, 2023

CLAMPING DOWN

Stanford TE Ben Yurosek has one catch on five targets for six yards. Stanford OLB David Bailey has three tackles and like the entire Cardinal defense, has no tackles for loss. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) September 10, 2023

TRUE

A glaring difference between this year's USC D and past years? The defensive line is playing on the *opponent's* side of the line of scrimmage. Amazing what some upgrades in personnel can accomplish. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 10, 2023

MORE CONTEXT ON STANFORD

Hawaii struggling with Albany at home:https://t.co/7O8NDUcfRS Stanford beating Hawaii was definitely overvalued. (Yikes, Vanderbilt.) — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire