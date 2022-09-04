USC defense comes up with three pick-sixes in win over Rice
Calen Bullock, Shane Lee, and Ralen Goforth each returned an interception for a touchdown in No. 14 USC's 66-14 season-opening win over Rice.
Calen Bullock, Shane Lee, and Ralen Goforth each returned an interception for a touchdown in No. 14 USC's 66-14 season-opening win over Rice.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovi said she will not be watching the montage on court before her match against Serena Williams because I already know who she is.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.
Fury also belted out classic song American Pie for the wrestling fans at the Principality Stadium.
UW entered the day needing a victory to clinch a share of the West Division title, advance to the Big Ten title game and take the axe back to Madison.
Twerking at weigh-ins was not a spontaneous thing for Ailin Perez.
ASU fans flooded social media with their thoughts on Urban Meyer potentially being a successor to Herm Edwards and their thoughts were very different.
The former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka has called for tennis to address the allegations over manipulative coaches, saying that some young players are being exploited “right and left on the tour”.
Cade McNamara led Michigan football to a Big Ten championship. He was elected a captain in the offseason. Yet he might not be QB1 after Week 2.
Rather than play the hole traditionally, Matthews, with 370 yards to the flag, decided to take an aggressive line and drive the green.
What a play by the true freshman
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease had a no-hitter broken up in the ninth inning.
Dillon Gabriel doesn't have the prototypical size of a big-time quarterback. But Gabriel more than makes up for his lack of size.
Ailin Perez talked – and twerked – a big game ahead of her debut at UFC Fight Night 209, but she couldn't deliver vs. Stephanie Egger.
If there was any question that Greg Norman is not the traditionalists’ cup of Darjeeling then the chief executive of the Saudi-funded rebel circuit removed all doubt by arriving by parachute on the first tee of the LIV event in Boston and then announcing that his players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition.
Smith on being blackballed. “Yeah, 100 percent. Anybody can sit here and tell you that that’s a fact.”
Can the Yankees cling onto their AL East lead? What looked like a division they were going to boat race has suddenly gotten tight.
This is the final massive draft weekend. Let's take a look at the fantasy football draft rankings landscape for 2022's top 300 players.
The Duke volleyball team played a home game at Cameron Indoor Friday for the first time since a racial incident at BYU a week earlier. Jon Scheyer, Mike Krzyzewski and Kara Lawson were among the many who showed up to support the team.
Shaquille O'Neal agrees that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has had a failure of a career.