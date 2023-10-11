USC’s defense has to take advantage of Notre Dame’s struggling offense

Let’s play a Price Is Right pricing game before USC faces Notre Dame on Saturday.

What is the point total USC must hold Notre Dame below in order to win on Saturday?

Our view:

30. That’s the magic number for the USC defense. Just be okay. Don’t be awful. Giving up 28 to Notre Dame wouldn’t be great, but Caleb Williams isn’t going to play as poorly this week as he did last week versus Arizona. USC can generally be counted on to score 30 points. As long as Notre Dame is held in the 20s, that will probably be enough. No more than 28 at most, but if ND doesn’t score more than 24, that’s where USC would feel extra comfortable. Nothing more than 21? It’s close to lock city if USC can do that. If ND doesn’t score 20, goodnight and sleep tight.

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire’s “higher or lower” number: 34 points.

We can all agree: If Notre Dame scores in the 30s, Alex Grinch will have failed.

If USC’s defense does its job, Notre Dame shouldn’t score more than 21 points and shouldn’t have more than 35 minutes of possession.

