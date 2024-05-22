USC defeats Clemson in match play quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Golf Finals

After a record-setting performance at regionals, Clemson women’s golf season ended yesterday, falling to USC in the match play quarterfinals.

Stroke play for the NCAA Women’s Golf Finals wrapped up on Monday, and the individual national champion was crowned. The eight best teams moved on to match play to crown the team national champion. Clemson finished fifth in stroke play, shooting +18 to par.

The Tigers started stroke play hot. They finished round one in first place, going eight strokes under par, led by Isabella Rawl’s eight-birdie, -6 performance. However, the following three rounds weren’t as kind. Clemson shot five over in both rounds. In the final round that determined seeding for match play, the Tigers shot +16. Luckily, it wasn’t enough to push them out of the tournament.

Clemson paired with Southern California in match play quarterfinals. Unlike stroke play, match play focuses on the player vs. player results and winning holes rather than strokes vs. par. The Tigers lost 3-1, with the lone Clemson winner being Annabelle Pancake, with a 4&3 performance.

The championship match between Stanford and UCLA starts today at 2:15 p.m. PST.

Congratulations to @ClemsonWGolf on another incredibly historic season! We’re so proud of our Tigers 🧡⛳️ pic.twitter.com/wLF6zA3YcO — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 21, 2024

