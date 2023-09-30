USC crushing Colorado early in the second quarter

The Deion Sanders express is on the way to being derailed.

After being crushed by Oregon last week, the Buffaloes were on the verge of being demolished by USC on Saturday.

It was 21-0 for the Trojans early in the second quarter at Folsom Field.

Another one 💪@uscfb makes it 21-0 in Boulder pic.twitter.com/YlzqUSACJT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

That was FAST ⚡️@uscfb strikes first ✌️ pic.twitter.com/K1boBdEsPM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire