USC cracks top five for four-star IMG Academy running back

Four-star running back Donovan Johnson, originally from Savannah (Georgia), made his way to the IMG Academy in Florida. This Southern prospect cut his list to five schools Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder is down to the following schools: Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, and USC. The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorite — Johnson is a Georgia native — but all of these schools have a good chance to land the star running back.

The junior has visited Georgia four times. Florida State and Tennessee have had him on campus twice. Johnson has visited Ohio State and USC once. He will be back in Tallahassee for the Miami game on Nov. 11. He will be in Los Angeles for the USC-UCLA game at the end of the Trojans’ regular season.

“Anything could happen at any time,” Johnson said. “I am searching for that family atmosphere. It is about my bond with the staff, how I feel around the head coach and running back and what culture fits me best. The academics will be important too. I want to major in engineering, so the overall development on and off the field will help me make my decision.”

Johnson ranks as the No. 90 player in the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also comes in as the No. 6 running back and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida.

Breaking: 2025 4-star RB Donovan Johnson trims list down to 5 schools. Johnson gives the latest on his recruitment: https://t.co/8eCQ7WEj6x pic.twitter.com/b14rD13P1h — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 29, 2023

