USC cracks the top 5 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 5 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans, you might have heard, won a ballgame on Saturday. They defeated UCLA, 48-45, in a prime-time shootout. Caleb Williams threw for 470 yards. Austin Jones rushed for over 100 and replaced Travis Dye with distinction. Jordan Addison caught 178 yards worth of passes. Kyle Ford made multiple clutch catches.

Oh, and Korey Foreman made the game-sealing interception, just as we all predicted. It was a magical night for USC, which beat its Los Angeles rival and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans are still alive in the College Football Playoff race.

Not bad, Lincoln Riley. Not bad.

Here’s this week’s poll:

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

The defending national champs remain on top.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

The Buckeyes battle Michigan in a massive game.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

A 2-3 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State will be fun.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN HORNED FROGS

TCU has to be the biggest surprise of the season so far.

USC TROJANS

USC defeated UCLA and is right on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance.

LSU TIGERS

Brian Kelly keeps finding ways to win football games.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Nick Saban’s team won’t make the CFP, believe it or not.

CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson’s one loss is keeping them out of the race for now.

OREGON DUCKS

The Ducks beat Utah, but a possible Pac-12 title game matchup with USC would have everything on the line. Oregon needs to beat Oregon State to secure its spot in Las Vegas.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

The Big Ten has plenty of loaded teams, and Penn State sits right at No. 10 in the latest rankings.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Tennessee lost to South Carolina in a massive blowout, and now their star QB is out for the year.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

The Kalen DeBoer hire might be the most underrated hire of 2022.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Adrian Martinez has the Wildcats playing impressive football.

Story continues

UTAH UTES

Utah has enjoyed a strong season, but a Pac-12 repeat is unlikely now.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Marcus Freeman shook off some early struggles and has bounced back in a huge way. Up next is USC.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Florida State is 8-3.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

UNC would have been higher if it hadn’t just lost to Georgia Tech.

UCLA BRUINS

UCLA had a chance to win the Pac-12. Then the Bruins lost to Arizona and USC.

OLE MISS REBELS

Lane Kiffin still knows how to win games, and Jaxson Dart has played pretty well, too. However, Ole Miss won’t be in a New Year’s Six bowl.

TULANE GREEN WAVE

The highest-ranked Group of Five team is Tulane, although Cincinnati is right behind them. The two teams meet this Friday.

CINCINNATI BEARCATS

Luke Fickell’s team was expected to take a step back, but the Bearcats are still 9-2 and in the top 25.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

The Pac-12 has another ranked team, and the Beavers have been a pleasant surprise. They get Oregon next.

COASTAL CAROLINA CHANTICLEERS

Coastal Carolina has just one loss and is ahead of Texas. That’s fun.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson are a terrific duo. Unfortunately, Bijan is headed for the NFL, and the 7-4 Longhorns are barely holding on to a top-25 spot.

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

UTSA finished out the list with a 9-2 record.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire