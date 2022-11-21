USC cracks the top 5 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans are No. 5 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Trojans, you might have heard, won a ballgame on Saturday. They defeated UCLA, 48-45, in a prime-time shootout. Caleb Williams threw for 470 yards. Austin Jones rushed for over 100 and replaced Travis Dye with distinction. Jordan Addison caught 178 yards worth of passes. Kyle Ford made multiple clutch catches.
Oh, and Korey Foreman made the game-sealing interception, just as we all predicted. It was a magical night for USC, which beat its Los Angeles rival and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans are still alive in the College Football Playoff race.
Not bad, Lincoln Riley. Not bad.
Here’s this week’s poll:
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
The defending national champs remain on top.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
The Buckeyes battle Michigan in a massive game.
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
A 2-3 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State will be fun.
TEXAS CHRISTIAN HORNED FROGS
TCU has to be the biggest surprise of the season so far.
USC TROJANS
USC defeated UCLA and is right on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance.
LSU TIGERS
Brian Kelly keeps finding ways to win football games.
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Nick Saban’s team won’t make the CFP, believe it or not.
CLEMSON TIGERS
Clemson’s one loss is keeping them out of the race for now.
OREGON DUCKS
The Ducks beat Utah, but a possible Pac-12 title game matchup with USC would have everything on the line. Oregon needs to beat Oregon State to secure its spot in Las Vegas.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
The Big Ten has plenty of loaded teams, and Penn State sits right at No. 10 in the latest rankings.
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Tennessee lost to South Carolina in a massive blowout, and now their star QB is out for the year.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
The Kalen DeBoer hire might be the most underrated hire of 2022.
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Adrian Martinez has the Wildcats playing impressive football.
UTAH UTES
Utah has enjoyed a strong season, but a Pac-12 repeat is unlikely now.
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Marcus Freeman shook off some early struggles and has bounced back in a huge way. Up next is USC.
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Florida State is 8-3.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
UNC would have been higher if it hadn’t just lost to Georgia Tech.
UCLA BRUINS
UCLA had a chance to win the Pac-12. Then the Bruins lost to Arizona and USC.
OLE MISS REBELS
Lane Kiffin still knows how to win games, and Jaxson Dart has played pretty well, too. However, Ole Miss won’t be in a New Year’s Six bowl.
TULANE GREEN WAVE
The highest-ranked Group of Five team is Tulane, although Cincinnati is right behind them. The two teams meet this Friday.
CINCINNATI BEARCATS
Luke Fickell’s team was expected to take a step back, but the Bearcats are still 9-2 and in the top 25.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
The Pac-12 has another ranked team, and the Beavers have been a pleasant surprise. They get Oregon next.
COASTAL CAROLINA CHANTICLEERS
Coastal Carolina has just one loss and is ahead of Texas. That’s fun.
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson are a terrific duo. Unfortunately, Bijan is headed for the NFL, and the 7-4 Longhorns are barely holding on to a top-25 spot.
UTSA ROADRUNNERS
UTSA finished out the list with a 9-2 record.