USC cracks top 10 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The USC Trojans were placed at No. 9 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, revealed on Tuesday.
There was a lot of discussion entering these rankings if Oregon or USC would be first. The Ducks are winning games by bigger margins and have a win over UCLA in their pocket, but they still did lose by 46 points to Georgia in Week 1 without scoring a touchdown. USC’s only loss was a one-point loss to Utah on the road, as impressive as a loss can realistically be.
Where did Oregon land relative to USC? Where did Utah and UCLA fall? What about the top four spots? Find out below:
UCF
The Knights just beat Cincinnati.
TEXAS
The Longhorns are on the fringe of the Big 12 race.
OREGON STATE
The Beavers play a Friday night game at Washington.
NC STATE
The Wolfpack erased an 18-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech.
WAKE FOREST
The Demon Deacons face-planted in a blowout loss to Louisville.
SYRACUSE
The Orange lost to Notre Dame.
TULANE
Tulane leads the Group of Five chase and could box out USC from the New Year’s Six.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Cowboys were crushed by Kansas State.
NORTH CAROLINA
The Tar Heels are likely to face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.
ILLINOIS
The Illini are leading the Big Ten West.
PENN STATE
Penn State lost to Ohio State.
UTAH
The Utes beat Washington State without Cam Rising.
KANSAS STATE
The Wildcats hammered Oklahoma State.
UCLA
The No. 12 ranking is important. Why? Top-12 teams are in the at-large pool for a Cotton Bowl berth if they don’t win their conference. USC could go to the Cotton Bowl if it finishes in the top 12 but doesn’t win the Pac-12 championship.
OLE MISS
The Rebels won at Texas A&M.
LSU
The Tigers face Alabama this weekend.
USC
The Trojans are likely to be 9-1 heading into the UCLA game on Nov. 19.
OREGON
The Ducks lead the Pac-12.
TCU
The Horned Frogs won at West Virginia to remain unbeaten.
ALABAMA
The Crimson Tide face LSU this weekend.
MICHIGAN
The Wolverines defeated Michigan State.
CLEMSON
The Tigers face Notre Dame this weekend.
GEORGIA
Georgia faces Tennessee this weekend.
OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes beat Penn State.
TENNESSEE
The Vols meet No. 3 Georgia this weekend.