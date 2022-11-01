USC cracks top 10 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The USC Trojans were placed at No. 9 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, revealed on Tuesday.

There was a lot of discussion entering these rankings if Oregon or USC would be first. The Ducks are winning games by bigger margins and have a win over UCLA in their pocket, but they still did lose by 46 points to Georgia in Week 1 without scoring a touchdown. USC’s only loss was a one-point loss to Utah on the road, as impressive as a loss can realistically be.

Where did Oregon land relative to USC? Where did Utah and UCLA fall? What about the top four spots? Find out below:

UCF

The Knights just beat Cincinnati.

TEXAS

The Longhorns are on the fringe of the Big 12 race.

OREGON STATE

The Beavers play a Friday night game at Washington.

NC STATE

The Wolfpack erased an 18-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech.

WAKE FOREST

The Demon Deacons face-planted in a blowout loss to Louisville.

SYRACUSE

The Orange lost to Notre Dame.

TULANE

Tulane leads the Group of Five chase and could box out USC from the New Year’s Six.

OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys were crushed by Kansas State.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are likely to face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

ILLINOIS

The Illini are leading the Big Ten West.

PENN STATE

Penn State lost to Ohio State.

UTAH

The Utes beat Washington State without Cam Rising.

KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats hammered Oklahoma State.

UCLA

The No. 12 ranking is important. Why? Top-12 teams are in the at-large pool for a Cotton Bowl berth if they don’t win their conference. USC could go to the Cotton Bowl if it finishes in the top 12 but doesn’t win the Pac-12 championship.

OLE MISS

The Rebels won at Texas A&M.

LSU

The Tigers face Alabama this weekend.

USC

The Trojans are likely to be 9-1 heading into the UCLA game on Nov. 19.

OREGON

The Ducks lead the Pac-12.

TCU

The Horned Frogs won at West Virginia to remain unbeaten.

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide face LSU this weekend.

MICHIGAN

The Wolverines defeated Michigan State.

CLEMSON

The Tigers face Notre Dame this weekend. Follow Clemson Wire and Fighting Irish Wire for coverage of that game.

GEORGIA

Georgia faces Tennessee this weekend. Follow UGA Wire for full Dawgs coverage.

OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes beat Penn State.

TENNESSEE

The Vols meet No. 3 Georgia this weekend. Follow Vols Wire for full Tennessee coverage.

