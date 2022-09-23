USC cracks the Top 10 for 5-star 2024 quarterback D.J. Lagway

The USC Trojans made the initial top 10 list of schools for Texas native D.J. Lagway. The five-star 2024 Willis (TX) quarterback made USC a contender joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lagway is rated the No. 30 overall prospect and the No. 5 signal caller in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 44 overall prospect and the No. 6 quarterback in the 247Sports rankings.

In three games this season he has thrown for 575 passing yards and 8 TDs to just three interceptions. Lagway has drawn comparisons to former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has also run for 190 yards and two more scores.

He’s an electric athlete with a live arm but still needs refinement as a pure passer. He has some Kellen Mond to his game, as well as components of the previously mentioned Jalen Hurts as a physical runner.

Lagway threw for 1,579 yards and 17 TDs with just two interceptions last season. He also rushed for 715 yards and six more scores on the ground.

Fun facts about D.J.: Lagway’s father Derek played running back at Baylor in the late 1990s. D.J. is also an all-district baseball player as an outfielder.

