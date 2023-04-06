USC could be part of new power structure in Pac-12 basketball

The college basketball season has ended, and the Pac-12 disappointed in March Madness again. Yes, Arizona State won after getting a First Four game, but USC lost in the first round, Arizona was stunned by Princeton in the first round, and UCLA did not make the Elite Eight despite high expectations.

The future of the Pac-12 is up in the air with USC and UCLA leaving in 2024, although San Diego State’s stunning run to the national title game should be a big factor if they want to get into the conference. However, the 2023-2024 basketball season looks pretty good, especially after ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 rankings had the Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans ahead of the UCLA Bruins.

Here’s what ESPN analyst Jeff Brozello wrote about Colorado:

“We are all the way in on the Buffs’ bandwagon. They would have been in the top 25 even before Sunday’s commitment from TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva, if both return, give Tad Boyle two All-Pac-12 players to lead the way, and he’s adding potential lottery pick Cody Williams, a top-10 recruit. There’s a slew of role players also heading back to Boulder.”

The Buffs landed at No. 13 and the Trojans at No. 16, but the biggest surprise is UCLA outside of the top 20 and listed at No. 25 with a slew of departures expect. The Arizona Wildcats are No. 8 in the rankings, but the Buffs being a big-time program would be a huge step in the right direction for the Pac-12, especially with the L.A. schools leaving soon.

More 1995 usc trojans!

After first PAC-10 win, 1995 USC Trojans remain No. 5 in AP Poll

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire