USC corner projected to transfer to Nebraska

One of the top defensive players in the transfer portal is being projected to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers. USC cornerback Ceyair Wright is in Lincoln this week, and the Huskers may close the deal.

Multiple recruiting services have projected Wright to transfer to Nebraska for the upcoming season. This past fall, Wright played in seven games and recorded 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

The Los Angeles native recorded 30 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups across 16 games and 11 starts. In late April, Wright entered the transfer portal, signaling the end of his time with the Trojans.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire