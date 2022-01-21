USC and Lincoln Riley continue to reel in transfers with the addition of ex-Oregon RB Travis Dye

USC's doing work in the transfer portal.

The Trojans announced Friday that former Oregon running back Travis Dye would be joining the team. Dye entered the transfer portal a week ago after he led the Ducks in rushing in 2021.

Dye rushed for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021. He also led the team with 46 catches for 402 yards as the Ducks went to the Alamo Bowl.

Dye joins former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams, former Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice, former Stanford running back Austin Jones, former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, and former Oklahoma defensive back Latrell McCutchin to officially be announced as USC transfers in the past week. USC has become an attractive transfer destination with the addition of head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma as it seeks to get back to the top of the Pac-12.

Williams was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021 and transfers from Oklahoma after playing just one season. Rice is the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice and had 21 catches for 299 yards and three TDs in 2021. Jones had 107 carries for 378 yards and two touchdowns for Stanford a season ago.

USC could get another massive transfer too. Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to announce where he's heading after taking over the starting job from Spencer Rattler in 2021. USC seems to be one of the favorites to land Williams because of his familiarity with Riley and he would immediately be the frontrunner for the starting job. While USC has added a bunch of transfers, quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis have also transferred away from USC. Slovis has committed to Pitt while Dart has yet to decide where he's going to play football in 2022.