USC compared to Washington and Oregon: big gap, small gap, or no gap?

The USC Trojans aren’t making big, bold statements on the field. Most experts would probably tell you the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks are better right now. The more interesting question: Is there a real gap between the UW-UO combination and USC?

We asked two Ducks Wire writers for their thoughts.

Zachary Neel: “I think it’s too early to say that Oregon and Washington are ‘a lot’ better than USC, but I do feel confident saying that they have separated from the Trojans a little bit. The inability to play defense is something that could really hurt USC once again this season, and I have zero confidence in their ability to stop either Bo Nix or Michael Penix. That doesn’t mean they can’t turn things around, but at this point in time I see UW/UO in a tier of their own, with USC right below.”

Don Smalley: “I wouldn’t say a lot better because USC has Caleb Williams and he’s a difference maker to be sure, but Oregon and Washington (Ducks are ahead of the Dawgs) are better than the Trojans. Defense is the difference. The Duck defense has been absolutely dominating and USC’s defense has its problems.”

Our view: “A little, not a lot. USC’s eyesore game against Colorado was on Fox Big Noon Saturday and everyone got to see it. Oregon played a terrible first half at Stanford on Pac-12 Network. Washington played a well-below-average game at Arizona on Pac-12 Network. Far fewer people are talking about the Ducks and Huskies needing to improve, but that doesn’t change the reality that they haven’t separated themselves a lot from USC. I do think USC’s defense — today — is nowhere near ready for Oregon and Washington. Fortunately for USC, the Trojans aren’t playing those teams this week or the next. They have a month to figure this out.”

