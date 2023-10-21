USC commit signs major NIL deal

The Georgia High School Athletic Association (GHSA) recently approved name, image and likeness, allowing high schoolers to monetize their publicity rights while not losing eligibility status.

2026 quarterback and USC commit Julian Lewis is now one of the first in the state of Georgia to ink an NIL deal.

The five-star quarterback signed with Leaf Trading Cards in an agreement procured by Everett Sports Marketing. The agency does not formally represent Lewis but assisted with his first notable endorsement deal.

The sophomore in high school has more than 192,000 social media followers. He’s thrown for 1,920 yards with 29 touchdowns, leading Carrollton to a 7-1 record this season.

Lewis is considered the No. 1 quarterback as well as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, according to the 247Sports composite. He committed to play for USC in August.

With Caleb Williams in his final season at USC, the Trojans are set at the quarterback position for the next few years. They have another five-star quarterback, Malachi Nelson, on the team in his freshman season right now, and another great option coming soon in Lewis.

2026 USC commit Julian Lewis has inked his first major NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards. @ThisisESM originated the deal. Earlier this month GHSA approved NIL. The QB has 192K+ followers and viewed as a generational prospect. Deal worth six figures.https://t.co/gZmzKVogQP pic.twitter.com/9FND6m5W3P — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) October 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire