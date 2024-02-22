USC commit Julian Lewis plans second recruiting visit to Colorado

Julian Lewis must’ve liked what he saw in Boulder last month.

After visiting Colorado during the final weekend of January, the class of 2025 five-star quarterback will be checking out the Buffs again on March 22, per multiple reports.

Lewis remains committed to USC but certainly isn’t ruling out other destinations. Along with making a return trip to CU, he’ll be visiting Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and USC in March.

Currently a junior at Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis is the second-ranked QB in his class and the No. 8 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has been committed to head coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans since Aug. 22.

Colorado football’s spring visitors list is becoming more and more impressive by the day. Other notable class of 2025 prospects coming to Boulder this spring include five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker and IMG Academy cornerback Major Preston.

2025 five-star QB and USC commit Juju Lewis will be back in Boulder for the second time on March 22nd. Currently rated the 2nd QB and 8th overall player in the 25 class. The heir to Shedeur? https://t.co/t8XNT26yug — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) February 22, 2024

