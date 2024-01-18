USC commit Juju Lewis still ranked in the top 10 in 2025 rankings after switching classes

USC commit Julian Lewis, the number one overall player and the top quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, announced that he has reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class.

After earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors in 2022, Lewis was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year this past fall. He was also a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year alongside Julian Sayin and 2023 winner DJ Lagway.

In 28 varsity games, Lewis boasts a 25-3 record and has completed 469 of 712 passes (65.8%) for 7,212 yards with 96 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions.

The industry-generated 247 Composite has him ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 and the No. 2 quarterback in the newly updated rankings.

The Trojans will have to hold off major pushes from other programs to get to the finish line, however. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Lewis will “continue to consider” Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, and Texas moving forward. It will be fascinating to see how USC’s quarterback room takes shape for 2025 with Jayden Maiava being in the picture.

