USC-Colorado, viewed as a mismatch before the season, now feels like a main event

The Colorado Buffaloes made quite a statement on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ big talk throughout the offseason was backed up. Coach Prime took a deserved victory lap.

Colorado’s massive roster overhaul — done in a very short period of time — led to big results right out of the gate. The Buffaloes were expected to struggle early in the season simply because their players hadn’t spent a lot of time playing together. The talent was there, but usually, players need time to learn how to communicate and function as a collective whole.

You can get a lot more analysis of Colorado football from our friends at Buffaloes Wire — and we invite you to visit the site — but we can certainly say that CU is a lot better than expected. That’s one of the big stories from Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Colorado’s win over TCU was so impressive that it vaulted two Buffaloes into the Heisman Trophy spotlight after just one game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for over 500 yards. Travis Hunter played receiver and quarterback and was, alongside Sanders, one of the two best players on the field. He logged close to 130 snaps in 100-degree Texas heat in Fort Worth and did not wear down late in the game. Hunter and Colorado simply defied the odds.

Now, that USC-Colorado game on Sept. 30 in Boulder looks a lot more daunting for the Trojans. Fans can’t wait … and they’re ready to bet the over in that game, given the possibility we could see 100 or more total points from Caleb Williams and the Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter combination.

The hype train for this game is already picking up major momentum, as you can see below:

POPCORN

Mark you calendars for September 30th. USC at Colorado. Caleb Williams vs. Shedeur Sanders 🍿. Boulder is going to be electric. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) September 2, 2023

VERY POSSIBLE

Colorado vs. USC on Sept 30 might decide the Heisman — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 2, 2023

YOU'RE NOT ALONE

Put me down for whatever the over is going to be in the Colorado USC game September 30th pic.twitter.com/VAkxLR9Zob — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) September 2, 2023

DEFENSES IN TROUBLE

Caleb will feast on that defense, but Colorado's three playmakers against USC's defense… https://t.co/M2yqcEZYtO — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) September 2, 2023

THROWING PUNCHES

USC vs Colorado on Sept. 30th pic.twitter.com/R3QpHTcIvH — H E L L R E L L 🦅 (@rellhndrxx) September 2, 2023

USC FANS, MAYBE

Who else can’t wait for USC at Colorado?!?! — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 2, 2023

POINTS POINTS POINTS

USC vs. Colorado is gonna be insane pic.twitter.com/XkmGYb7DwH — 𝙉𝘼𝙅 (@najeeadams_) September 2, 2023

TIMELINE CHANGES FOR USC

Colorado's offensive display today means that the USC defense will need to be noticeably better in 4 weeks. That's still a good amount of time in which to learn and grow. Mistakes right now aren't crises, but they do need to translate into evolution in September. https://t.co/ItAVGBMBxT — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 2, 2023

MIGHT NOT BE THAT FAR OFF

When Colorado plays USC, there is going to be 175 points scored — Jeff Dart 🌹 (@jdartute) September 2, 2023

50 POINTS MIGHT NOT BE ENOUGH FOR ONE TEAM TO WIN

That USC Vs Colorado game might break the highest 150 point game… ain’t no defense… — Keviie (@Keviie_) September 2, 2023

GEORGIA TECH ONCE SCORED 222 POINTS, SO THIS ISN'T POSSIBLE (BUT STILL FUNNY)

USC – Colorado might be the first 200 point game ever — coop (@JC_TheLabel) September 2, 2023

THAT WILL BE LOW

Colorado vs USC total points line might be 80.5 — Jay Hunt (@JayHunt__) September 2, 2023

MANY ARE SAYING THIS

Colorado and USC might combine for 200 points in a few weeks. Neither team can play defense — Anthony Latessa (@AnthonyLatessa) September 2, 2023

OKAY, WE GET THE POINT (BUT 120 POINTS IS A SERIOUS POSSIBILITY)

That Colorado USC game might really crack 200 points scored — Angel (@ordunaangell) September 2, 2023

THERE WE GO -- THAT REALLY COULD HAPPEN

That Colorado vs USC game gonna be 120+ points — Scandrett🐶 (@ZScandrett) September 2, 2023

SLIGHT EXAGGERATION, BUT GETTING WARMER

That USC vs Colorado game in week 5 gonna be ignant…..boys might drop 150 points combined — Percy Mack (@KingTeeJay) September 2, 2023

SHOWDOWN

USC vs Colorado will be electric ⚡⚡ 9/30/2023 Shedeur vs Caleb Could be well over 80 points with USC's putrid defense — Darkfyre (@darkfyre86) September 2, 2023

PALPABLE BUZZ

Colorado vs USC will be a 120 point O/U — David Spangler (@DavidSpangler1) September 2, 2023

UNLIKELY, BUT POSSIBLE

Texas A&M v. LSU in 2018 has the record for most points in a Div. 1 NCAA FB game (146). USC v. Colorado at the end of this month might beat that. — Dan van Voorhis (@dan_vanvoorhis) September 3, 2023

EVERYONE WANTS TO KNOW

what is the over under for total points scored for USC v Colorado pic.twitter.com/fmaQOcwvKX — Bun (@bunrxm) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire