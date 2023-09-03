USC-Colorado, viewed as a mismatch before the season, now feels like a main event

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

The Colorado Buffaloes made quite a statement on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ big talk throughout the offseason was backed up. Coach Prime took a deserved victory lap.

Colorado’s massive roster overhaul — done in a very short period of time — led to big results right out of the gate. The Buffaloes were expected to struggle early in the season simply because their players hadn’t spent a lot of time playing together. The talent was there, but usually, players need time to learn how to communicate and function as a collective whole.

You can get a lot more analysis of Colorado football from our friends at Buffaloes Wire — and we invite you to visit the site — but we can certainly say that CU is a lot better than expected. That’s one of the big stories from Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Colorado’s win over TCU was so impressive that it vaulted two Buffaloes into the Heisman Trophy spotlight after just one game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for over 500 yards. Travis Hunter played receiver and quarterback and was, alongside Sanders, one of the two best players on the field. He logged close to 130 snaps in 100-degree Texas heat in Fort Worth and did not wear down late in the game. Hunter and Colorado simply defied the odds.

Now, that USC-Colorado game on Sept. 30 in Boulder looks a lot more daunting for the Trojans. Fans can’t wait … and they’re ready to bet the over in that game, given the possibility we could see 100 or more total points from Caleb Williams and the Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter combination.

The hype train for this game is already picking up major momentum, as you can see below:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire