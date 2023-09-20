USC-Colorado should be a track meet; will Oregon-Colorado be the same?

The USC-Colorado game will be a major story here at Trojans Wire next week, but that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to get a sneak peek at the Buffaloes. Their game at Oregon will give us some clues about what to expect on September 30.

The matchup between the USC offense and Colorado defense will be one part of the equation, but the other matchup — the USC defense against the CU offense — might be the more defining battle in that game.

In order to get a sense of what Colorado’s offense might throw at USC, let’s first consider what the Buffaloes will do against Oregon’s defense under coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

We asked our Pac-12 panel: Will Colorado score 35 points or more on Oregon’s defense?

Donald Smalley, Ducks Wire: No. Oregon’s defense is the fastest CU will face this year. Ducks will pressure Shedeur Sanders all day long.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: No, I don’t think Colorado will score more than 30 points on Oregon. While the passing game is elite, CU’s offensive line is quite literally one of the worst units in the country. I see the Ducks’ DL having a banner day and throwing Shedeur Sanders off schedule early and often.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans and Buffaloes Wire: This is a tough one. Will it be a shootout? I think Oregon scores early and often, and Colorado adds some scores late but manages to get 35 points when all said and done.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: No. CU needs Travis Hunter to stretch the field against the Ducks’ suspect defense. Colorado probably scores 24 to 30 points.

