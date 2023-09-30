USC at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Every home game of Colorado’s Deion Sanders era has been and should continue to be an absolute spectacle. From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other major celebrities gracing Folsom Field’s sidelines to Lil Wayne performing in the north endzone, Coach Prime does everything big.

This week, the No. 8 USC Trojans are in Boulder with a good deal of their own flashy players. Led by Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and a group of stud wide receivers, USC’s offense sets the tone while its defense has struggled.

As for Colorado, the 3-1 Buffs are hoping to rebound from their first loss last week at Oregon.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 10 a.m. MT

TV Channel: Fox

USC at Colorado injury report

Colorado

S Shilo Sanders — Questionable

CB/WR Travis Hunter — Out

TE Louis Passarello — Out

Star Myles Slusher — Questionable

CB Carter Stoutmire — Questionable

USC

WR Raleek Brown — Questionable

Players to watch

Colorado

If Shilo Sanders is unavailable, expect safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig to play an increased role

Walk-on TE Michael Harrison is looking for his third straight game with a touchdown reception

Edge rusher Jordan Domineck leads the Buffs in both sacks (2.0) and TFLs (5.5)

USC

Former Buffs WR Brenden Rice will be making his return to Folsom Field

RB MarShawn Lloyd has 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season

Safety Caleb Bullock has 19 total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception through four games

