Advertisement

Will USC-Colorado be the shootout many casual fans think it will be?

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

Just about everyone thinks USC’s offense will light up Colorado’s defense like a Christmas tree on Saturday. Lots of people think Colorado’s offense will score plenty against USC’s defense. To be clear, though, there is total trust that USC’s offense will do what it needs to do. There is less than total trust in both Colorado’s offense and USC’s defense.

Some people think Colorado’s offensive line can’t match up with USC’s defensive front. Others think USC’s defense is just not ready for Shedeur Sanders, and that Colorado’s brutal game at Oregon will sharpen up the Buffaloes for this game versus the Trojans. The view of the matchup between the Colorado offense and USC defense isn’t unanimous, but we can say this much before kickoff: USC’s defense isn’t totally trusted. Alex Grinch has to earn trust, something Trojans Wire has been saying, and something a lot of USC fans would agree with.

Will this game be a total shootout, or just a USC romp? Let’s look at what people are saying:

NUMBERS

THIS IS NOT TRUE, BUT THE OVER MIGHT STILL BE THE RIGHT PLAY

WE SHALL SEE

THIS IS POSSIBLE

PROBABLY

MAYBE

LET'S SLOW DOWN HERE

WE'LL TAKE 30

CONFIDENCE

USC FANS WILL SIGN ON THE DOTTED LINE

60 WOULD BE FINE

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire