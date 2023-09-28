Will USC-Colorado be the shootout many casual fans think it will be?

Just about everyone thinks USC’s offense will light up Colorado’s defense like a Christmas tree on Saturday. Lots of people think Colorado’s offense will score plenty against USC’s defense. To be clear, though, there is total trust that USC’s offense will do what it needs to do. There is less than total trust in both Colorado’s offense and USC’s defense.

Some people think Colorado’s offensive line can’t match up with USC’s defensive front. Others think USC’s defense is just not ready for Shedeur Sanders, and that Colorado’s brutal game at Oregon will sharpen up the Buffaloes for this game versus the Trojans. The view of the matchup between the Colorado offense and USC defense isn’t unanimous, but we can say this much before kickoff: USC’s defense isn’t totally trusted. Alex Grinch has to earn trust, something Trojans Wire has been saying, and something a lot of USC fans would agree with.

Will this game be a total shootout, or just a USC romp? Let’s look at what people are saying:

NUMBERS

The O/U for USC-Colorado is 73.5. Only one other FBS game this week is over 65: Washington-Arizona (69.5). — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 25, 2023

THIS IS NOT TRUE, BUT THE OVER MIGHT STILL BE THE RIGHT PLAY

I’m not positive of this, but I believe all but two USC games since Lincoln Riley’s arrival have hit the over. I don’t care how high the O/U is, ALWAYS take the over with USC. https://t.co/naQOAjGsk7 — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) September 25, 2023

WE SHALL SEE

Defense optional game. Last team to score wins. https://t.co/cMTjcc5MIO — The Utah Pig Bus – BigXII Afficionados. (@UtahPigBus) September 25, 2023

THIS IS POSSIBLE

So they have USC scoring like 65 of those points?? https://t.co/VKOYw7opcd — Chris ßrinton (@cjbrinton) September 25, 2023

PROBABLY

USC would have to be carrying that O/U. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) September 25, 2023

MAYBE

And Colorado ain’t going to help. — Patrick ✌️ (@mystyphy) September 25, 2023

LET'S SLOW DOWN HERE

Colorado may get blown out this weekend but why do I keep seeing compare this game to the Oregon one? USC defense isn’t in the same stratosphere with Oregon lol. Caleb Williams will go crazy but Colorado should be able to put up points on USC. ASU put up 28 last weekend. — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) September 25, 2023

WE'LL TAKE 30

USC is gonna beat Colorado by 80 points — Michael Kasper (@KasperStats) September 24, 2023

CONFIDENCE

Colorado has the 125th ranked defense out of 130 teams…Give me USC AND the over https://t.co/JTghy836j4 — 4-0 (@Nole352) September 26, 2023

USC FANS WILL SIGN ON THE DOTTED LINE

I thought 56-40 USC originally, but now I’m thinking more 56-24 USC . Trojans still got some things to work out defensively I think they will be a little better this week. Lincoln and Caleb along with the rest of the USC offense are going to put on a show though. https://t.co/Yj9QEXHCb3 — Cliff B (@CBurns20) September 26, 2023

60 WOULD BE FINE

USC is going to score 300 points on Colorado. — Ryan Robertson (@Ryanrob2121) September 23, 2023

