USC at Colorado: Must-see moments from the first half

We saw a lot more of the same from Colorado on Saturday in the first half against No. 8 USC. Without Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, the Buffaloes’ severely thin secondary allowed Caleb Williams to throw for 260 yards and four touchdowns in another disappointing start for Charles Kelly’s defensive unit.

Offensively, the Buffs rushed for a season-high 137 yards and managed 14 points. Shedeur Sanders found Jimmy Horn Jr. for a score and later rushed for a touchdown with less than one minute remaining.

Entering their respective locker rooms, the Trojans lead 34-14.

Check out some of the biggest plays and moments from the first half:

Ralphie run

Vibes couldn’t be higher pic.twitter.com/B7G933cnwq — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 30, 2023

USC strikes first

Opening-drive TD for the Trojans ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8sPHTWZaKR — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 30, 2023

Anthony Hankerson finds open grass

Anthony Hankerson with the BIG run for @CUBuffsFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/kL3K8SpSsk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Shedeur Sanders makes a rare mistake

UH OH 😳 Shedeur Sanders is picked off❗️ USC take over in scoring position 🏈#USCvsCU #Colorado

pic.twitter.com/EIN6E6m8uR — The Sports Forum (@DenverForum) September 30, 2023

Colorado can't bring down Tahj Washington

Tahj Washington is a scoring machine! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hQ5TKCYZhk — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 30, 2023

Shedeur Sanders connects with Jimmy Horn Jr. for six

Omarion Cooper sacks Caleb Williams

Shedeur Sanders does it himself for Colorado's second touchdown

Shedeur Sanders said 'I got this' 😤 He takes it himself for the @CUBuffsFootball TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItHpodtolD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire