USC at Colorado: Must-see moments from the first half
We saw a lot more of the same from Colorado on Saturday in the first half against No. 8 USC. Without Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, the Buffaloes’ severely thin secondary allowed Caleb Williams to throw for 260 yards and four touchdowns in another disappointing start for Charles Kelly’s defensive unit.
Offensively, the Buffs rushed for a season-high 137 yards and managed 14 points. Shedeur Sanders found Jimmy Horn Jr. for a score and later rushed for a touchdown with less than one minute remaining.
Entering their respective locker rooms, the Trojans lead 34-14.
Check out some of the biggest plays and moments from the first half:
Ralphie run
Vibes couldn’t be higher pic.twitter.com/B7G933cnwq
— Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 30, 2023
USC strikes first
Opening-drive TD for the Trojans ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8sPHTWZaKR
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 30, 2023
Anthony Hankerson finds open grass
Anthony Hankerson with the BIG run for @CUBuffsFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/kL3K8SpSsk
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
Shedeur Sanders makes a rare mistake
UH OH 😳
Shedeur Sanders is picked off❗️
USC take over in scoring position 🏈#USCvsCU #Colorado
pic.twitter.com/EIN6E6m8uR
— The Sports Forum (@DenverForum) September 30, 2023
Colorado can't bring down Tahj Washington
Tahj Washington is a scoring machine! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hQ5TKCYZhk
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 30, 2023
Shedeur Sanders connects with Jimmy Horn Jr. for six
Shedeur ➡️ Jimmy pic.twitter.com/LUohQWxqeN
— DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 30, 2023
Omarion Cooper sacks Caleb Williams
BOOM pic.twitter.com/kDXyAh1w0S
— DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 30, 2023
Shedeur Sanders does it himself for Colorado's second touchdown
Shedeur Sanders said 'I got this' 😤
He takes it himself for the @CUBuffsFootball TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItHpodtolD
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023