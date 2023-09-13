USC-Colorado comes closer, and it’s time to say what we really think

USC fans certainly hope that when their Trojans go to Boulder on September 30, their defense will be ready for Colorado and Deion Sanders. USC fans hope this game won’t become the 48-45 free-for-all we witnessed against UCLA last year, in which the Bruins had the rock late and owned a decent chance of winning before Korey Foreman’s unexpected interception saved USC’s bacon.

However, what you hope for and what you expect are two very different things. What do you really think will happen in the USC-Colorado game?

A good way to measure expectations is to set the point spread. If you were to set the point spread for USC-Colorado, what would it be? We put that question to our Pac-12 football expert panel.

Here is what our panelists said:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC favored by 10-14, even though it’s at Colorado. I don’t see the Buffs’ defense stopping Caleb Williams. Sanders will make a couple of mistakes where he shouldn’t. USC will pull away.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

I think because of USC’s offense, and the fact that they’ve beat up on some nobodies so far this year, the spread will be higher than Colorado versus Oregon. Give me USC -20.5 for now and we’ll see where it goes from there.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The USC-Colorado point spread will likely change drastically depending on how the Oregon game pans out. But, assuming that Oregon defeats Colorado by a touchdown or more, I’ll set the point spread at USC -8. The Buffs get a bit of a swing since they are the home team, but it’s tough to envision a defense containing Caleb Williams and this suddenly-dynamic rushing attack as well.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If you were to set the point spread for USC-Colorado, what would it be? 13.5 points for USC. The game is in Boulder. USC should clearly be expected to win, but an Alex Grinch defense playing on the road against the first truly good offense it has seen all season invites just enough uncertainty that the spread won’t be three scores. USC won’t have problems scoring, but Colorado could post big numbers of its own, enough to linger but not ultimately win. Think of the games USC had last season against Arizona (led by 16, won by eight, 45-37) and Cal (led by 20, won by six, 41-35). Those might be templates for what we will see in Boulder.

CONTEXT

Colorado and Oregon experts join our staff to explore big #Pac12 football topics. What does Colorado’s rise mean for USC? https://t.co/OWDMs050Pv — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 8, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

USC fans can relate to a team which is all offense and no defense. Will Colorado take on that identity the next 2.5 months? https://t.co/4dMgqTJt7y — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 8, 2023

HYPE

Fans can’t wait for Caleb vs Shedeur on September 30. NFL scouts are going to flock to Boulder for that game. https://t.co/i3pzRpwRFj — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire