Advertisement

USC and Colorado both face skepticism — but on different levels — heading into Big Noon Saturday

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read
1

In Week 4 of the college football season, USC and Colorado both gave pundits and commentators plenty of reason to doubt them. USC was sloppy and unprepared in an ugly and at times nervous 42-28 win over Arizona State. Colorado got its doors blown off by Oregon, 42-6, in a game which was never remotely competitive.

How much did the Arizona State game change perceptions of USC, and how much did the Oregon game change perceptions of Colorado? How do commentators size up the matchup on Fox Big Noon Saturday in Boulder? Let’s give you a sampling of what various people are saying about this showcase game in Week 5 of the Pac-12 football season:

SKEPTICISM TOWARD ALEX GRINCH

SKEPTICISM TOWARD LINCOLN RILEY

WE WILL FIND OUT

MANY WILL AGREE

NOT ALWAYS THE BEST DECISION, BUT MAYBE HERE

IT'S RARE, RIGHT?

THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE

INFORMATION GATHERING

BOLD CALL

NOW THIS IS RIDICULOUS

LET THE TAKES FLY, BABY!

BUT IT WILL BE HARD

DON SMALLEY OF DUCKS WIRE ON THE USC-ASU GAME

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the Arizona State game change my view of USC?

After Colorado ran off with the mouth in pregame (before playing Oregon), I hope the Trojans blow them out. Before the ASU game, I thought that would be the case. Now I’m not so sure. I think USC will definitely win, but it won’t be a rout. USC should have crushed the Sun Devils and didn’t. That has to be alarming within that program. The talent differential between those two teams is massive, but the scoreboard didn’t show it.

ZACHARY NEEL OF DUCKS WIRE ON THE USC-ASU GAME

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Yeah, I have more concerns about USC’s defense than I did a week ago. I want to see how they look against Colorado before I make any rash statements, though. That will give us a good comparison to Oregon.

MATT WADLEIGH OF TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Not one bit except for the fact that, still, Alex Grinch should be shown the door. USC felt it was a cakewalk, and it should’ve been, but it wasn’t.

MATT ZEMEK OF TROJANS WIRE

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Sep 23, 2023; Tempe Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Yes. I’m not giving up on USC, but the ASU game made me think that Alex Grinch is going to mess up multiple times later this season. I am downgrading my USC record prediction from 11-1 to 10-2. The difference between 11-1 and 10-2 often comes down to a handful of plays. Should anyone trust that USC’s defense will make that critical extra handful of plays? USC has to regain trust right now. If it absolutely dismantles Colorado, I will restore my 11-1 prediction. Right now, I’m noticeably less confident in the Trojans. A rational person would distrust Alex Grinch at this moment.

FURTHER READING

MORE FROM BUFFALOES WIRE

TROJANS WIRE YOUTUBE SHOW

BUFFALOES WIRE JOINS TROJANS WIRE ON THE AIR

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire