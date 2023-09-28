USC and Colorado both face skepticism — but on different levels — heading into Big Noon Saturday

In Week 4 of the college football season, USC and Colorado both gave pundits and commentators plenty of reason to doubt them. USC was sloppy and unprepared in an ugly and at times nervous 42-28 win over Arizona State. Colorado got its doors blown off by Oregon, 42-6, in a game which was never remotely competitive.

How much did the Arizona State game change perceptions of USC, and how much did the Oregon game change perceptions of Colorado? How do commentators size up the matchup on Fox Big Noon Saturday in Boulder? Let’s give you a sampling of what various people are saying about this showcase game in Week 5 of the Pac-12 football season:

SKEPTICISM TOWARD ALEX GRINCH

On to USC and its more torchable defense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 23, 2023

SKEPTICISM TOWARD LINCOLN RILEY

I do agree with this. A Lincoln Riley team isn’t known for defense. They did lose to Utah twice last year lol. Expect fireworks https://t.co/hV5JD9YcYt — Jovani Ruiz (@ruiz_jovani) September 23, 2023

WE WILL FIND OUT

He is not wrong though 😂😂 https://t.co/VZbsrfCEaL — Utes fan (@Utesfan4evers) September 24, 2023

MANY WILL AGREE

I see no lies tbh https://t.co/y7BAjq0XhP — Clayton (Alpha B1G Fan) (@Clayton27_06) September 23, 2023

NOT ALWAYS THE BEST DECISION, BUT MAYBE HERE

I’m riding with Skip Bayless next week https://t.co/CA4ksiVrpg — Way II Trill (@rotateforever) September 24, 2023

IT'S RARE, RIGHT?

Facts. I agree with Skip finally https://t.co/GZLAIcEh2r — Camjnetwork (@camjnetwork) September 23, 2023

THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE

Everyone assuming USC will beat Colorado by a similar score is forgetting that USC has no defense. There's also not as much motivation involved, but I'm not sure that matters much. — Cajun Vegas (@cajun_vegas) September 25, 2023

INFORMATION GATHERING

Colorado will look better against USC. Think I like the Buffs and the points this week. Fresno State blanked Arizona State, a team that trailed the Trojans by 6 points over the weekend in the 4Q. We'll know if USC's defense is Pac-12 title caliber or not in a few days. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 25, 2023

BOLD CALL

I’m predicting Colorado to upset USC. I think CO can get more defensive stops than USC. The score will 56-52. USCs defense is ungodly bad!!! — Jeremy Guest (@jguest96) September 25, 2023

NOW THIS IS RIDICULOUS

Colorado blows out USC next week. I’m not worried. — Joseph Lopez (@JLOPEZOMG) September 23, 2023

LET THE TAKES FLY, BABY!

I have a weird feeling Colorado may cook against this USC defense because there are some serious deficiencies here. ASU is in an even worse position from a talent standpoint than CU is and managed to hang in with them. Buffs may challenge. Washington may score 100. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) September 24, 2023

BUT IT WILL BE HARD

Watching USC vs Arizona St game. USC defense sucks. Colorado can beat them.. — Steelers 2-1 (@_Quis215_) September 24, 2023

DON SMALLEY OF DUCKS WIRE ON THE USC-ASU GAME

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the Arizona State game change my view of USC?

After Colorado ran off with the mouth in pregame (before playing Oregon), I hope the Trojans blow them out. Before the ASU game, I thought that would be the case. Now I’m not so sure. I think USC will definitely win, but it won’t be a rout. USC should have crushed the Sun Devils and didn’t. That has to be alarming within that program. The talent differential between those two teams is massive, but the scoreboard didn’t show it.

ZACHARY NEEL OF DUCKS WIRE ON THE USC-ASU GAME

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Yeah, I have more concerns about USC’s defense than I did a week ago. I want to see how they look against Colorado before I make any rash statements, though. That will give us a good comparison to Oregon.

MATT WADLEIGH OF TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Not one bit except for the fact that, still, Alex Grinch should be shown the door. USC felt it was a cakewalk, and it should’ve been, but it wasn’t.

MATT ZEMEK OF TROJANS WIRE

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Did the USC-ASU game change my view of USC?

Yes. I’m not giving up on USC, but the ASU game made me think that Alex Grinch is going to mess up multiple times later this season. I am downgrading my USC record prediction from 11-1 to 10-2. The difference between 11-1 and 10-2 often comes down to a handful of plays. Should anyone trust that USC’s defense will make that critical extra handful of plays? USC has to regain trust right now. If it absolutely dismantles Colorado, I will restore my 11-1 prediction. Right now, I’m noticeably less confident in the Trojans. A rational person would distrust Alex Grinch at this moment.

