USC College Football Playoff hopes go down in flames in South Bend

Technically, the USC Trojans are not done in the College Football Playoff race. Technically, USC can still win out and finish 12-1.

Technically, I could win the lottery next week and retire. That doesn’t mean the odds of it happening are worth taking seriously.

Real talk: USC is not a College Football Playoff team. Let’s be clear: The Trojans are still in the Pac-12 race and can still win the conference championship, which would be a big deal. That’s something to play for. However, the playoff standard is far away from the Trojans, who are almost certain to lose at least one more game on the schedule in the next month and a half. That one loss, when it comes, will formally and officially eliminate the Trojans, who do not appear to be as good as Washington or Oregon.

Let’s discuss some of the aspects of this Notre Dame loss and conduct a postmortem on USC’s playoff chances for 2023:

SOFT

Let’s not sugarcoat it. USC is soft. For most of the season, the defense was soft, but against Notre Dame, the offense was soft. USC just doesn’t have championship toughness.

WASHINGTON AND OREGON

See that Washington-Oregon game earlier on Saturday? That was a big-boy game. The teams hit and competed and traded haymakers the way elite teams do. USC just isn’t in that weight class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The USC offensive line was so strong for so much of last season. It has clearly regressed this season. It has moved farther away from a playoff standard instead of coming closer to it.

RECEIVERS

Dorian Singer has been a bust. Let’s just say it. He and the other USC receivers have not been able to get separation — not against Notre Dame, not the week before against Arizona. The receivers are worse than they were in 2022. How will USC keep up with Washington or Oregon?

CALEB WILLIAMS UNDER PRESSURE

Caleb Williams is being pressured more this season than he was last season. The increased amount of pressure is leading to rushed throws and more mistakes. Unless the offensive line somehow plays much, much better, Caleb won’t have the time or the margin for error he needs.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Giving up a kick return in the fourth quarter, which essentially ended the game, reminds us how ordinary USC special teams are. Lincoln Riley has approached special teams as something which didn’t need a coordinator. The product is unsurprisingly inferior. That’s not a playoff standard, even with Zachariah Branch on the roster.

STRENGTH TRAINING

We have to be honest here: Strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie has not created a stronger, tougher team. This is one aspect of Lincoln Riley’s program which needs to be reconsidered. Alex Grinch might not be teaching the defense as well as he possibly can, but if players aren’t strong or tough, the strength coach should take some heat for that.

PENALTIES

Penalties continue to be way too frequent for this team. One penalty wiped out a USC touchdown against Notre Dame. This was bound to catch up with the Trojans. On Saturday night, it did. Playoff teams don’t continuously commit this many penalties.

UTAH NEXT WEEK

Utah might not have Cam Rising next week. That should help USC. Yet, Notre Dame’s offense wasn’t all that special, and it didn’t matter. If USC remains soft, the Trojans will lose to Utah, and their season will effectively be over.

LINCOLN RILEY NOT GETTING IT DONE

Lincoln Riley did a tremendous job in 2022, his first season. This year, he has not coached particularly well. Beyond that, his moves in the transfer portal did not turn out to be as good as we had thought. Riley needs to hit on his portal and recruiting pursuits a lot better than he did this past offseason. He also has to emphasize toughness above all else. Until that changes, the playoff will elude USC.

