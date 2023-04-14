USC coaches are raving about freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis

Let’s be clear about one thing: The hype surrounding USC freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis is not solely a fan-generated phenomenon or a media creation. It also comes from what we’re seeing on the practice field this spring. It’s real and substantive in that regard.

USC linebacker coach Brian Odom gushed about Curtis in a few specific ways in remarks made on Thursday.

Odom noted that Curtis is “consistently very, very close to his best,” and that “he doesn’t have a lot of bad days.”

Curtis might not always be perfect, but there’s little variance among practices. His performance is regularly strong and doesn’t wildly fluctuate. He sets a high standard and maintains it, instead of being a player who is excellent one day and then below-average the next.

This is the dependability USC is looking for. Now the Trojans just need this track record and this noticeably positive trait to carry over into fall Saturdays.

USC inside linebackers coach Brian Odom was asked for his thoughts on freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis through spring. He had quite a bit to say. Odom went on to add that if Curtis “continues to make plays, you’re going to see a lot of him” this season. pic.twitter.com/kIATfQPSao — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 14, 2023

