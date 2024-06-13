New USC coach Paul Mainieri backs idea that Monte Lee could one day replace him

Paul Mainieri is back. He’s back in college baseball. He’s back as a head coach. And he’s back in the Southeastern Conference.

Mainieri was hired this week as the new South Carolina baseball coach, three years after retiring from the game. The longtime LSU coach is the active leader in career wins in Division I (1,505) and is tasked with elevating the Gamecocks’ baseball program back to national prominence. USC hasn’t been to Omaha and the College World Series since 2012. That was the final season under Ray Tanner, who left the role of coach to be the university’s athletics director.

On Thursday, Tanner introduced Mainieri as the new Gamecocks skipper — the program’s third baseball coach since Tanner left the helm 12 years ago.

Mainieri, 66, spoke publicly for the first time at the Thursday news conference held inside the Cockaboose Club at Williams-Brice Stadium. Here are some of the highlights of his opening statement and his remarks to the media.

On Ray Tanner

Tanner revealed that he called Mainieri to ask for his opinion of USC’s top candidates but to also gauge Mainieri’s interest in the job.

“The reason that I came here is because of Ray Tanner,” Mainieri said. “What an awesome opportunity for a college baseball coach as his boss to have a good friend, one of the greatest coaches in the game and a tremendous administrator. I appreciate the confidence that Ray has shown in me to make me the coach here at Carolina.

“He’s still got the recruiting ability, I can promise you.”

On his age

He said he feels like a “young 66” and “I feel like I’m 40 years old again. I’m so excited about being here and doing this job.”

On Monte Lee, retaining him

Says he and Lee are philosophically aligned on so many aspects of the game. “I wanted him to be a part of our coaching staff because of everything Ray told me about him.”

He also mentioned how he understands Lee might have been disappointed that he wasn’t selected to be the new coach.

And then he added, saying he expected the question to arise: “I don’t know how much longer I’m going to coach. I hope that we’re going to do well enough that Monte will be ready to take over when I finish. That’s how I feel about him.”

On NIL and the transfer portal

“I’m going to lean on my coaching staff extremely hard.”

On other USC coaches

“I can’t wait to meet Dawn Staley. Shane Beamer called me and we had a nice chat. I can’t wait to meet Lamont (Paris)“ and new USC softball coach Ashley Chastain.

Clemson

Mainieri at first didn’t mention in-state rival Clemson by name, but he said, “Being in the Midlands is a lot better than being Upstate, I know that.”

Later, in telling a story of knowing Lee, he said he knew Lee through his time at Clemson. “Am I allowed to say that name or do I have to refer to them as the team up north?”

On building back the program

“This program is not in the doldrums. They won 37 games last year. They’re close. There’s talent on this team.”

“I don’t see why we can’t compete for everything right out of the gate. I didn’t come here to lose. I didn’t come here to be mediocre.”

“This is my last go around. I’m not going to work anywhere after this. I want to win now.”

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t restore the glory.”