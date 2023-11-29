USC-Clemson Holiday Bowl emerges as possible postseason scenario for Trojans

The USC Trojans did not have a good regular season. Bowl projections have put USC in the Sun or Las Vegas Bowls, but now a third destination has emerged, and it is a lot better than the other two.

It isn’t a New Year’s Six bowl, and it won’t make the season any better, but it would represent a more interesting bowl scenario than Vegas or El Paso.

The Athletic thinks a USC-Clemson Holiday Bowl is a distinct possibility. Lincoln Riley versus Dabo Swinney would be quite a coaching matchup. USC versus Clemson would be a high-profile game as well.

Here’s the best part, however: If USC does face Clemson in a bowl game, Lincoln Riley would be coaching against his brother, Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Remember: One year ago, there was a possibility that USC and TCU would meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Riley brothers could have met then.

Maybe they will meet this December. This would be something.

We've reached the stage where most of our P5 Bowl Projections are based on real intel. Most confident in: Oklahoma-Arizona Alamo Clemson-USC Holiday Iowa in Citrus, Wisconsin in Nashville, Utah in Vegas and more.https://t.co/a6toRJKOAqhttps://t.co/a6toRJKOAq — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 28, 2023

