USC’s Christian Roland-Wallace signs UDFA deal with Chiefs

The USC Trojans are watching 2023 Men of Troy latch onto NFL teams. On Saturday evening, after the 2024 NFL draft ended, multiple Trojans signed on as undrafted free agents. Austin Jones found an NFL home with the Washington Commanders. Shortly thereafter, Christian Roland-Wallace signed a UDFA deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roland-Wallace came to USC from the University of Arizona. Fans were excited about what he could contribute to the Men of Troy. Unfortunately, Roland-Wallace couldn’t make a big impact. Some might blame the player, but the fault primarily lies with Alex Grinch and Donte Williams, whose ineptitude as coaches has been magnified by the successes of Doug Belk and Taylor Mays under the new USC regime.

Roland-Wallace now gets to play for Steve Spagnuolo, the best defensive coordinator in the NFL. That is an exciting opportunity, even though CRW wasn’t able to land on the NFL draft board. Roland-Wallace gets a chance to start fresh and pursue his NFL dream with the league’s best team.

The Chiefs have also reached UDFA verbals agreements with Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs, Marshall OL Ethan Driskell and USC corner Christian Roland-Wallace, per source. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 27, 2024

