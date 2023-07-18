USC changes its 2024 nonconference football schedule

The USC Trojans have made a change to their 2024 nonconference football schedule.

The Trojans were originally scheduled to play San Jose State on September 7, 2024, in Week 2 of the season. They have replaced San Jose State with Utah State in that Week 2 slot, as reported by FBSchedules.com and site editor Kevin Kelley.

The FB Schedules report says that no decision has yet been made on how USC will handle the game with San Jose State. A reschedule to a future season and a cancellation are both under consideration.

The Utah State game — replacing the San Jose State slot in the 2024 schedule — is one week after USC’s huge Week 1 opener against LSU in Las Vegas. That LSU game will have major implications for the 2024 College Football Playoff race, given that the 2024 playoff will have a 12-team field. People will speculate why USC is swapping out one Mountain West school for another. It could be that the Trojans think Utah State will be an easier opponent next year when compared to San Jose State, but that is indeed speculation and not a hard fact.

Get your full — and revised — 2024 USC football schedule here.

