USC’s change of philosophy goes beyond defense — it also involves recruiting

First things first: USC really does need a big transfer portal addition in the spring. USC grabbed Jordan Addison in the 2022 spring window, then Bear Alexander in the 2023 spring window. USC needs that next splash player — ideally a defensive or offensive tackle — in 2024 to boost its roster and provide the toughness in the trenches to compete in the Big Ten. That said, USC does have to improve as a program primarily through recruiting, and especially on the offensive line. The best programs develop elite talent from within, recruiting them into the program and then teaching them expertly. Is Lincoln Riley beginning to understand this? It seems that he is. Let’s talk more about it:

BLUNT TALK

Riley said it straightforwardly: “We’re starting to evolve away from the portal” and in the direction of recruiting. We’re not seeing the recruiting results just yet, but Riley realizes he needed a better defensive coaching staff which could recruit at a level which would build the program from the inside out, not through the portal.

ROSTER RETENTION

Riley made a point of saying he wanted players who would stay at USC throughout their collegiate careers. He doesn’t want the one-year rentals in the portal, at least not as much as he used to (or felt he had to).

MICHIGAN AND JIM HARBAUGH

Riley noted how much roster continuity and retention Michigan had under Jim Harbaugh, which helped the Wolverines win the national title and improve significantly over the past three years. He is trying to create a similar reality at USC.

ERIC HENDERSON

In Eric Henderson, USC thinks it has an elite recruiter. D’Anton Lynn said Henderson “can go into any room and recruit any kid against any school.”

STAFF STATEMENT

Lincoln Riley said of his new defensive staff, “When you hire guys like this, people take notice, recruits take notice.” Putting recruiting more at the center of what USC does is a real priority and a true philosophical shift which goes beyond defense itself.

