USC’s chances of winning the Holiday Bowl are low for one central reason

The USC Trojans are preparing for the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, and Caleb Williams won’t be suiting up as he prepares for the 2024 NFL draft.

Also, new defense coordinator D’Anton Lynn won’t be calling plays or be on the field, per Luca Evans of The Orange County Register.

He will be present but won’t be calling the plays in the game.

In a stunning move, the Trojans hired Lynn, who was the defensive coordinator at UCLA. He had spent time in the NFL and is the son of Anthony Lynn, who was once the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Trojans face Louisville and former Cal QB Jack Plummer, so it’s a familiar face for both sides in the Holiday Bowl. The Cardinals’ ACC title game loss to Florida State sent them to a much lesser bowl game than they were hoping for.

Either way, the Trojans’ defensive coordinator search is over, and D’Anton Lynn is the guy. The fact that he isn’t calling plays in the Holiday Bowl significantly reduces the chances that the Trojans — with backup quarterbacks and a hollowed-out roster — will be able to win.

