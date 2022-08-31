USC captains are set for 2022 season

The USC Trojans need leaders throughout the roster, but naturally, a few central figures will set the tone for the rest of the locker room. Offensive lineman Justin Dedich, quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Shane Lee, and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu were voted team captains by their peers, Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday.

Justin Dedich and Tuli Tuipulotu have a combined six seasons of experience with the Trojans. They are the veterans, the elder statesmen of the team. Dedich became a rotational backup offensive lineman during the 2021 season and ended up starting the Trojans’ final four games at left guard. Tuipulotu was one of the Trojans’ best defensive players in 2021. He was named to multiple All-Pac-12 first teams after recording 48 tackles and starting every game as a sophomore.

Lee and Williams haven’t appeared in live games as Trojans yet (that changes on Saturday versus Rice), but Lee (from Alabama) and Williams (Oklahoma) are two of the most talented players on this squad. They will be expected to make a big impact on both sides of the ball.

“The team pretty clearly looks at those four as the guys they want to represent them. It’s a big honor for those guys. That’s something that none of them take lightly.”

These USC captains will get a chance to show off the new and improved team on Sept. 3 this Saturday versus Rice.

List

USC football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire