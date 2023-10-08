USC capitalizes on Arizona penalties to take lead in third quarter

Could USC have been looking ahead to Notre Dame? It sure seemed like it was Saturday at the LA Coliseum.

Arizona surged to a 17-0 lead as Noah Fifita outplayed reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The Trojans, despite Williams’ off-night, managed to battle back within three points at the break.

They allowed a field goal to Arizona in the third quarter but two penalties on the Wildcats proved costly as USC scored a touchdown on a 75-yard drive.

Arizona was flagged for pass interference and roughing the passer. You give Williams 30 yards and he doesn’t have to complete a pass to get USC into the end zone.

He gave the ball to MarShawn Lloyd, who ran it in from 6 yards. The PAT made it 21-20 in favor of the Trojans and a lot of uneasy fans at the Coliseum were starting to feel a bit better.

The Heisman winner was 4-of-11 for 92 yards at that point of the game.

Fifta had thrown for 249 yards and 2 TDs, both in the first half.

