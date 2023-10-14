Advertisement

USC’s Caleb Williams whiffs on tackle after throwing pick against Notre Dame

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The start of the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday in South Bend was not favorable to Caleb Williams.

The Trojans’ heralded quarterback was picked by Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts.

Adding embarrassment to insult, watch Williams’ matador attempt to bring down Watts.

Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish took advantage. The transfer QB from Wake Forest threw a 4-yard TD pass to Gi’Bran Payne.

After the PAT, the two-loss Fighting Irish were up 7-0 on the Trojans.

