USC’s Caleb Williams whiffs on tackle after throwing pick against Notre Dame

The start of the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday in South Bend was not favorable to Caleb Williams.

The Trojans’ heralded quarterback was picked by Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts.

Adding embarrassment to insult, watch Williams’ matador attempt to bring down Watts.

Xavier Watts picks off Caleb Williams! Notre Dame ball at the USC 12 pic.twitter.com/rjFYtJjw8c — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) October 14, 2023

Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish took advantage. The transfer QB from Wake Forest threw a 4-yard TD pass to Gi’Bran Payne.

After the PAT, the two-loss Fighting Irish were up 7-0 on the Trojans.

NOTRE DAME SCORE TO TAKE THE EARLY 7-0 LEAD ON USC#NotreDame #USC

pic.twitter.com/GzLZyucR1E — Hammer Time (@hammertimebet) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire