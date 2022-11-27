USC’s Caleb Williams throws in Heisman pose after rushing touchdown

Caleb Williams scored a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter of USC’s game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles.

Williams pulled the ball from the back at the last possible instant and took off for the end zone.

Once he got there, the celebration was on and USC’s QB through in a bit of a Heisman Trophy pose to go with it.

Caleb Williams is ready for his date in NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/c8woXCUenE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022

The Trojans led 17-7 at the half.

