USC’s Caleb Williams throws in Heisman pose after rushing touchdown
Caleb Williams scored a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter of USC’s game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles.
Williams pulled the ball from the back at the last possible instant and took off for the end zone.
Once he got there, the celebration was on and USC’s QB through in a bit of a Heisman Trophy pose to go with it.
8th rushing touchdown of the season for @CalebCSW!
📺: ABC
📱: https://t.co/DaSiP5rzAP#FightOn | #HE13MAN pic.twitter.com/mUszdsXbf4
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 27, 2022
Caleb Williams is ready for his date in NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/c8woXCUenE
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022
The Trojans led 17-7 at the half.