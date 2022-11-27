USC’s Caleb Williams is putting on a Heisman-worthy show against Notre Dame

Caleb Williams was dazzling everyone, especially the Notre Dame defense, on Saturday at the LA Coliseum.

The transfer quarterback from Oklahoma scored a rushing touchdown for USC and did a Heisman pose in the end zone.

Then, in the second half, he scrambled on a play that will be on every highlight reel, especially if he becomes a Heisman finalist.

Notre Dame appeared to have Williams trapped and he managed to escape and took off on a run for a first down.

CALEB WILLIAMS. ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/x1anIT2R7v — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022

Williams was having quite the game as USC was up 31-21 on the Irish in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were trying to make their case for one of the four top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings that will come out Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire