USC’s Caleb Williams, Brenden Rice combining for huge Cotton Bowl
Everyone knows Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy winner from USC.
He introduced sports fans to Brenden Rice, USC wideout and son of the incomparable Jerry Rice, during Monday’s Cotton Bowl.
Williams was over the 400-yard mark early in the fourth quarter.
Rice had made 5 catches for 174 yards and a pair of TDs as the Trojans and Tulane were engaged in a slobberknocker.
