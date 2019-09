Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview USC's battle at BYU on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. MT. Quarterback Kedon Slovis shined in place of JT Daniels vs. Stanford, throwing for 434 yards and completing 82.9 percent of his passes. A win would give the Trojans a 3-0 start for the first time since 2017.

