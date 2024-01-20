Can USC build a team like the early 2000s again? Matt Leinart explains

Can USC reclaim the glories of the Pete Carroll days? It’s a fascinating question, especially since Carroll himself is no longer employed as a football coach. We will see if any NFL team reaches out to Carroll in the coming weeks. If not, Carroll will be a free agent on the open market. You know there’s a USC fan somewhere who wishes Pete Carroll would return to USC. Most fans? No. Some fans? Again, they’re out there.

All of this brings up an interesting question: Can USC build a team like the ones Carroll had from 2002 through 2008? The Trojans were so physically dominant and athletically superior back then. It’s what Trojan fans yearn for. USC was athletically superior under Carroll, much as it was under John McKay and John Robinson in the 1960s and 1970s.

Can USC realistically recapture this formula? Can the Trojans become what they once were? One interesting question is how USC can attract and sign elite players in the NIL and transfer portal eras. Other schools are landing more — and bigger — recruits and portal prospects than the Trojans are.

Matt Leinart, the quarterback at the heart of the Carroll era and its successes, is wondering if USC can get back on top:

