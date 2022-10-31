USC’s Bryson Shaw named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Reuters

Ships carrying grain sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Moscow's suspension of its participation in a U.N. programme to ensure the safety of such cargoes amid an unrelenting war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would continue implementing the programme, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and aimed at keeping the supply of food commodities to world markets flowing. But Moscow said it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor as Ukraine was using it to conduct military operations against Russia.