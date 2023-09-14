USC bowl projections for Week 3: some playoff semifinals, one Holiday Bowl

The USC Trojans have done everything they were supposed to do up to this point. They have gone 3-0 with convincing wins every week, and Caleb Williams has been playing essentially the first half only.

They now get a rest for Week 3 before facing Arizona State and then a massive, must-watch, star-studded game against the Colorado Buffaloes on September 30 in Boulder.

The Trojans have their eyes set on a trip to the College Football Playoff, although the Pac-12 schedule won’t be easy for them, especially toward the end of the year. Here is a quick rundown of some of the bowl predictions for the Trojans after the first two full weeks of college football.

BRETT MCMURPHY: COTTON BOWL VS OKLAHOMA

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Get your popcorn ready! Can you imagine the world in which Lincoln Riley faces the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl? There would be so many storylines to count.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: CFP SEMIFINAL, ROSE BOWL VS MICHIGAN

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

This is an interesting matchup. USC and Michigan facing off in the Rose Bowl once again would be great on its own terms, but more notably, this time could be a future Big Ten showdown. The two schools could play in 2024, but the adjusted Big Ten schedule has not yet been released.

JERRY PALM: COTTON BOWL VS LSU

USA TODAY Sports Syndication

Here we go! LSU and Jayden Daniels against Caleb Williams and the Trojans. Brian Kelly vs. Lincoln Riley would be spicy, given that Riley himself was once immersed in rumors to take the LSU job before coming to Southern California.

BRAD CRAWFORD: FIESTA BOWL VS ALABAMA

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans get a Fiesta Bowl draw and face the Crimson Tide. Still, the playoff is what they are hoping for.

ERICK SMITH, USA TODAY: HOLIDAY BOWL VS NC STATE

Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

It would be a massive disappointment for the Trojans if they ended up at the Holiday Bowl.

STEVEN LASSAN, ATHLON SPORTS: COTTON BOWL VS ALABAMA

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Do you see a common theme? Lincoln Riley vs Nick Saban would be so fun.

KYLE BONAGURA, ESPN: CFP SEMIFINAL, SUGAR BOWL VS GEORGIA

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans play the defending champs and get into the College Football Playoff in this projection (subscription required).

MARK SCHLABACH, ESPN: PEACH BOWL VS ALABAMA

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The other ESPN writer has the Trojans missing the playoff but still getting a New Year’s Six bowl. As we have seen, Alabama is a frequent opponent prediction for USC in bowl season (subscription required).

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire