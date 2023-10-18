USC bowl projection update: You really don’t want to know

In the first few weeks of the season, the USC Trojans were projected for another New Year’s Six bowl game and were even considered to be in the running for the College Football Playoff. Then, they took a trip to South Bend and lost an ugly game against Notre Dame.

Now, those big prizes are no longer likely, although the Trojans are still undefeated in the Pac-12. Following the Notre Dame loss, here’s a quick rundown of some of the national bowl projections.

As you might expect, it isn’t pretty:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia (CBS Sports)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (The Athletic)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Brett McMurphy)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (USA TODAY)

It’s safe to say, this isn’t what USC is hoping for at all. There is still a lot of football left to be played, and games against Utah, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA will definitely help if they can win most of those.

The loss to the Irish is stinging in more ways than expected. Any hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl game just took a massive hit.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

