USC bowl game projections: forecasts go from playoff semifinals to the Vegas Bowl

Bowl projections are based on projected results. You can do the math here: If you think USC will win its next three games, you will probably put the Trojans in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

If you think the Trojans will win the Pac-12 championship but lose to Notre Dame, you would naturally put them in the Rose Bowl against the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game.

If you think the Trojans will lose to both UCLA and Notre Dame to finish 9-3, you will put them in the Alamo, Holiday, or Las Vegas Bowls.

The new round of college football bowl projections from analysts reflect a wide range of thought processes and game predictions. Here we go:

BRETT MCMURPHY: USC VS. FLORIDA, LAS VEGAS BOWL

Wow. That changed quickly. Brett McMurphy has the Trojans facing Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. Ouch.

JERRY PALM, CBS SPORTS: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

Once again, Jerry Palm has USC and Michigan squaring off in the Rose Bowl.

RICHARD JOHNSON, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: USC VS. OHIO STATE, FIESTA BOWL

Well, this is new. The Trojans and Buckeyes face off in the Fiesta Bowl — in the College Football Playoff. That would be something.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: PEACH BOWL (CFP) USC VS. GEORGIA

Here we go! Brad Crawford has the Trojans as the four seed in the CFP against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s his thoughts:

Washington’s win over Oregon opened the door wide open for one-loss USC — and several other playoff hopefuls — to shift their eyes to the next few weeks. If the Trojans win out and Georgia beats LSU in the SEC Championship Game, there’s a good chance Lincoln Riley’s squad makes the final four at 12-1 now that the Ducks are out of the mix. Beating UCLA and Notre Dame over the next two games puts USC one win away from a possible opportunity in a semifinal. A loss by TCU would help.

STEVEN LASSAN, ATHLON SPORTS: ROSE BOWL, USC VS. MICHIGAN

Another Rose Bowl matchup with Michigan.

BILL BENDER, SPORTING NEWS: ROSE BOWL, USC VS. MICHIGAN

Story continues

We get it — everyone wants to see USC and Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: ALAMO BOWL, USC VS. OKLAHOMA STATE

I mean, the Alamo Bowl isn’t nearly as bad as the Las Vegas Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire